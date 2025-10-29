Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Nets goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton scored a goal, had two shots on net and posted a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Hamilton scored his fourth goal of the season with a backhander at the 11:48 mark of the second period. He has three goals and an assist over his last three appearances. The veteran defender is beginning to turn things around after a slow start to the campaign. He has four goals, one helper, 26 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 12 hits through 10 appearances.
