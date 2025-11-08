Hamilton (undisclosed) will be out of action for at least one week, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Saturday.

Hamilton sustained a minor injury against Montreal on Thursday, and the Devils will give him some time to recover. The 32-year-old defender has four goals, seven points, 35 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 15 hits through 14 appearances this season. Colton White will replace Hamilton in Saturday's lineup against Pittsburgh.