Zetterlund secured a one-year, two-way deal with the Devils on Wednesday.

Zetterlund spent the bulk of the 2021-22 season in the minors, logging 58 games for AHL Utica in which he generated 24 goals and 28 helpers. In his limited NHL appearances (14 games), the 22-year-old winger did display some of his offensive upside with three goals and five helpers. While the Swede should see an uptick in opportunities with the Devils this year, he will likely still spend some time in the minors, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value at best.