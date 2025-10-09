Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Expected to start Thursday
Markstrom is slated to patrol the visiting crease on Opening Night in Carolina on Thursday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom rebounded from a tough couple of seasons to post a 26-16-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 outings in 2024-25. He'll face a Carolina side that is expected to be at or near the top of the Metropolitan Division standings this season.
