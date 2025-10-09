Markstrom is slated to patrol the visiting crease on Opening Night in Carolina on Thursday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom rebounded from a tough couple of seasons to post a 26-16-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 49 outings in 2024-25. He'll face a Carolina side that is expected to be at or near the top of the Metropolitan Division standings this season.