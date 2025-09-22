Markstrom will defend the cage for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Islanders at home, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom put up 26 wins in 49 regular-season games with the Devils last season, his eighth straight year reaching the 20-win threshold. Still, during that eight-year stretch, the Swedish backstop has only notched 30 victories once, back in 2021-22 when he was with the Flames. With Jake Allen in the fold, Markstrom is unlikely to be asked to play 60 games a year, which could prevent him from putting up the big win totals like Connor Hellebuyck or Andrei Vasilevskiy.