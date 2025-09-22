Devils' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will defend the cage for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Islanders at home, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom put up 26 wins in 49 regular-season games with the Devils last season, his eighth straight year reaching the 20-win threshold. Still, during that eight-year stretch, the Swedish backstop has only notched 30 victories once, back in 2021-22 when he was with the Flames. With Jake Allen in the fold, Markstrom is unlikely to be asked to play 60 games a year, which could prevent him from putting up the big win totals like Connor Hellebuyck or Andrei Vasilevskiy.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Heartbreaking loss in 2OT•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine in must-win game•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Yields four goals in home loss•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Keeps team in series•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: In goal for Game 3•