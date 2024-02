Marino is under the weather but will make the trip for Tuesday's matchup with Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Marino has yet to miss a game this season, playing in all 54 contests in which he recorded four goals on 45 shots, 15 assists and 24 hits while averaging 21:12 of ice time. If Marino were to be ruled out, Nick DeSimone could get into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 18 versus Toronto.