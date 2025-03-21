Kovacevic notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Kovacevic snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He has four assists over 10 outings in March, as well as a plus-1 rating, 12 blocked shots and 11 hits. The 27-year-old blueliner is not a standout on offense by any means, but he's handled a top-four role well for much of the campaign. Kovacevic is up to a career-high 17 points with 67 shots on net, 90 hits, 91 blocks, 51 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 70 contests.
