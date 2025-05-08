Kovacevic underwent knee surgery Thursday and won't be ready for the start of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic's timeline hasn't officially ruled him out for Opening Night of the Devils' 2025-26 campaign, but this update certainly doesn't bode well for the blueliner. The Ontario native is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in games played (81), assists (16) and points (17). Even if Kovacevic is ready for the start of the season, he may be hard-pressed to push for the 20-point threshold, especially considering he has yet to reach that mark in his career.