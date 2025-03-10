Kovacevic logged an even-strength assist, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 21:39 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

After inking a five-year, $20 million contract extension with New Jersey on Friday, Kovacevic is quickly proving his worth -- he has recorded a primary assist in back-to-back games since signing the deal. The right-shot blueliner has provided one goal, 15 helpers and a plus-12 rating over 65 appearances in 2024-25. Kovacevic is currently skating with newcomer Brian Dumoulin on the second pairing.