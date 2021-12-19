Siegenthaler notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Siegenthaler had the secondary helper on Michael McLeod's first-period marker. With four assists in his last seven games, Siegenthaler has started to get more involved on offense. The defenseman has eight helpers, 33 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 30 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 29 contests overall. He's one point shy of his career high from 2019-20.