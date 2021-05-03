Siegenthaler (COVID-19 protocols) hasn't started skating yet and won't be an option versus Boston on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Siegenthaler doesn't have much time left in order to get back in the lineup before the season winds down, as the Devils have just five games left. Even once available, the 23-year-old blueliner is far from a lock to play, especially once P.K. Subban (COVID-19 protocols) is given the all-clear.