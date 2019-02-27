Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Out with lower-body injury
Palmieri is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Several prominent Devils forwards are tending to injuries, which severely diminishes their collective fantasy appeal, but it's worth considering stacking players against them in DFS contests so long as they have an inexperienced skeleton crew holding down the fort. Palmieri, who's compiled 26 goals and 22 assists through 63 games, should miss at least the next four contests and an IR stint is possible.
