Hischier tallied an assist, put three shots on net and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Hischier recorded the primary assist on Brett Pesce's goal, which stood as New Jersey's lone goal Tuesday. With the apple, Hischier is up to 19 assists, 29 points, 92 shots on goal, 29 hits and 38 blocks through 37 games this season. While he has cooled down offensively since his 12-point, six-game run near the end of November, the 26-year-old forward has remained a strong source for category-coverage stats for a forward with 31 shots on net, 11 blocks and nine hits in his last 11 games. The return of Jack Hughes has helped Hischier carry the burden up center ice for New Jersey, as the latter has been able to skate nearly a minute and a half less than his December average for ice time. The change should allow Hischier to bring balance back to his game, making him a fantastic buy-low candidate in fantasy with 80-point potential and solid category coverage.