Hischier notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

The 23-year-old collected a helper in each period, leading a relentless Devils team to tie its franchise record with a 13th straight win. Hischier is finally looking the part of a No. 1 pick in his sixth season after being the first player off the board in the 2017 NHL Draft, racking up nine goals and 22 points through 18 games.