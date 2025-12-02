Hischier scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old center extended his point streak to six games when he opened the scoring 86 seconds into the first period on a pass attempt that deflected into the Columbus net off Ivan Provorov's stick. Hischier has erupted for six goals and 12 points during his heater, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 25 points through 26 contests as he looks to return to the 80-point plateau for the first time since 2022-23.