Cotter netted a goal, registered an assist, put two shots on goal and dished out two hits in Friday's 5-0 shutout win over the Sabres.

After he tallied a secondary helper on Brenden Dillon's twine finder to open scoring in the third, Cotter scored a goal of his own less than four minutes later. With the pair of points, the 26-year-old Cotter has two goals, four assists, 26 shots on net and 62 hits through 24 games this season. He has half his points this season across the last two games and is heating up in the hit department with 15 across his past five appearances. While he's well behind the goal-scoring pace needed to match his total of 16 from the 2024-25 regular season, he's finished above 20 points in each of the past two campaigns and could leap over the 30-point mark if he continues to see middle-six minutes.