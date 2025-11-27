Cotter posted an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Cotter had the secondary helper on Simon Nemec's game-winner 2:58 into overtime. In 16 outings since his lone goal of the year, Cotter has racked up three assists, 15 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-6 rating. The 26-year-old forward is likely to spend much of the campaign in a bottom-six role that will suppress his scoring potential. He's at four points, 24 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-9 rating through 23 contests overall.