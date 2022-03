Robinson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Robinson has played in seven straight games, adding two assists, nine hits and nine PIM in that span. The 30-year-old should remain in the lineup as an injury replacement while the Ducks are missing a handful of forwards. He has six points, 52 hits, 36 shots on net and 19 PIM while playing exclusively in a fourth-line role.