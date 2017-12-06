Ducks' Corey Perry: Lights lamp in loss

Perry scored for the second consecutive game Tuesday against Vegas.

While he's gone through some minor droughts, Perry has been fairly reliable this season, managing six goals and 20 points in 28 contests. His goal-scoring appears to be on the decline after a 40-goal campaign just three years ago, but at least he's chipping in with some helpers at a decent rate. The top-line winger can still be a valuable fantasy player, but lower your expectations a tad.