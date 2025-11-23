Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Cashes in during overtime
Gauthier scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Gauthier had the game-winner at 3:57 of overtime, capitalizing on a Vegas turnover. He had gone a season-high four games without a goal prior to Saturday, but he had an assist in each of his previous three outings to stay productive. The breakout season continues for the 21-year-old, who is up to 13 goals, 26 points, 97 shots, 17 hits and a plus-13 rating through 22 appearances. He's pushing for a 50-goal pace, and while that might be too much to expect this early in his career, 35-40 goals and 70-plus points are very much within reach given his current pace.
