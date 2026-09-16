Gauthier signed a six-year, $81 million contract with the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gauthier is under contract just in time for training camp. The 22-year-old winger opted not to sign for maximum term, so he will be eligible for free agency while still in his prime at 28 years old. Gauthier can be safely penciled in as a top-six regular for the Ducks. He scored 41 goals and added 28 assists over 76 regular-season contests last year, and he could still find another level on offense as he continues to develop.