Gauthier (illness) will be in action versus Los Angeles on Friday, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Gauthier will return after a one-game absence due to his illness and figures to slot into a third-line role for the Ducks. While the 21-year-old winger has generated 36 shots over his last nine outings, he has only found the back of the net twice. With Chris Kreider (illness) in doubt Friday, Gauthier could slide into the open spot on the power play.