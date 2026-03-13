Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Star in making
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.
Gauthier has been particularly impressive in his last 17 games. He has 12 goals, five assists and 68 shots, and his overall stat line of 33 goals, 25 assists and 58 points in 64 games leads the quacks this season. Gauthier is a star in the making.
More News
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: One of each in shootout win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Crosses 30-goal mark•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Scores twice in shootout win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Strikes late for game-winner•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Opens scoring with 25th goal•