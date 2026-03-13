default-cbs-image
Gauthier scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.

Gauthier has been particularly impressive in his last 17 games. He has 12 goals, five assists and 68 shots, and his overall stat line of 33 goals, 25 assists and 58 points in 64 games leads the quacks this season. Gauthier is a star in the making.

