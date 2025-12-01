Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Two points in loss Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Gauthier participated in two of the team's three goals in this loss Sunday, and the 21-year-old continues to play at a high level of late. Gauthier has posted three multi-point games in his last four contests and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven appearances, tallying nine points (three goals, six assists) in that span.
