Vatrano notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

The helper was Vatrano's first point through seven games. It's been a tough start to the season for the 31-year-old, as he's been confined to a middle-six role, but his production has fallen off in favor of the Ducks' burgeoning young core. In addition to the assist, Vatrano has 16 shots on net, 25 hits, four blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-7 rating. Unless he can improve on his 13:08 average ice time, it'll be difficult for the veteran forward to record a fourth straight 40-point campaign.