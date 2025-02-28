Vatrano scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Vatrano got the Ducks on the board at 5:27 of the second period, setting the foundation for their comeback win. He continues to be steady with seven goals and two helpers over his last 12 outings. The 30-year-old is seeing top-six minutes and contributes in most areas. He's at 18 goals, 15 assists, 182 shots on net, 133 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 57 appearances. The only letdown for 2024-25 has been his drop in power-play production -- he had 20 points with the man advantage in 2023-24, but he's at just five power-play points this season.