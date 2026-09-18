Moore will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday.

Moore logged 67 regular-season games as a rookie last year, producing four goals, eight assists and 42 hits while averaging just 13:40 of ice time. While the 24-year-old blueliner is unlikely to put up huge offensive numbers, he should still surpass those numbers in 2026-27, even with his season starting late. Moore's absence figures to carry into the opening weeks of the season, which likely will open up a roster spot for Tristan Luneau.