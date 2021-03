Lundestrom scored a hat trick and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Lundestrom opened the scoring at 5:04 of the first period and added the other two goals in the third to aid the Ducks' attempted comeback. The 21-year-old Swede had just two career goals entering Monday. He's up to five goals and 25 shots on net in 15 games this year. A first-round pick from 2018, Lundestrom should hold onto the third-line center job in Anaheim for a bit after this impressive performance.