Lundestrom logged an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Lundestrom missed only one game due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old was able to make a rare contribution on offense Thursday, helping out on Alex Killorn's empty-netter in the third period, ending a six-game point drought. Lundestrom is up to eight points, 37 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-1 rating over 45 appearances. He plays in a bottom-six role on a low-scoring team, so he's not likely to help most fantasy managers.