site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-isac-lundestrom-unavailable-monday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Unavailable Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lundestrom (finger) will not play Monday against Pittsburgh.
Lundestrom has returned to practice but isn't quite ready for game action. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read