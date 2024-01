LaCombe scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

LaCombe got the Ducks on the board with his first NHL tally at 15:21 of the second period. The defenseman has four points over his last six outings, by far his best stretch of the season on offense. Overall, he's managed a goal, seven assists, 38 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-23 rating through 41 appearances in his rookie year.