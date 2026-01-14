Trouba scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Trouba missed Saturday's game against the Sabres to be with his growing family as he welcomed a newborn. He returned to action Tuesday in a top-pairing role and provided an insurance tally late in the third period. Trouba is up to eight goals, 19 points, 87 shots on net, 86 hits, 81 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 45 appearances this season.