Trouba scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Trouba has picked up two goals and an assist over his last eight games. The defenseman put the Ducks ahead 2-0 at the 3:00 mark of the first period. Trouba has impressed on offense this year, but his pace has slowed over the last month. He's produced six goals, 16 points, 72 hits, 66 blocked shots, 64 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 36 appearances in a top-four role.