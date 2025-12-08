Trouba scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Trouba ended a six-game point drought with the tally. He had posted just one assist and a minus-6 rating across his previous 11 appearances, as his early-season offense has faded even though he remains firmly in a top-four role. For the year, the hard-hitting blueliner is up to five goals, 14 points, 48 shots on net, 62 hits, 52 blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-11 rating over 29 outings.