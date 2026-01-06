Trouba scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots, added five PIM and went minus-3 in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Trouba snapped a four-game point drought. He also answered to Brandon Duhaime in a first-period fight that was likely retribution for Trouba's hit on Ryan Leonard a month ago. The 31-year-old Trouba is up to seven goals, 18 points, 83 shots on net, 83 hits, 73 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 42 appearances this season. He won't always chip in offense, but his non-scoring production should be steady.