Klingberg will not play Wednesday against Washington for trade-related reasons, per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Klingberg has eight goals, 24 points 49 hits and 65 blocks in 50 games while averaging 20:52 of ice time this season. He's been particularly effectively lately, recording a goal and four points over his last three outings. With Klingberg out of the lineup, Scott Harrington might make his Ducks debut after being claimed off waivers from New Jersey on Tuesday.