Caulfield scored twice on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Caulfield was back in a top-line role, playing alongside Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn at even strength. The Ducks' line combinations are far from settled, often changing every game or two. Caulfield has done his part to stay in the mix with four goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances. He's earned three of his points on the power play as well, which is moderately surprising usage for a 25-year-old rookie.