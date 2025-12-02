Carlsson scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Carlsson helped the Ducks extend their lead in the third period, scoring at 5:58 of that frame before setting up Chris Kreider's empty-netter. This performance extended Carlsson's point streak to seven games (three goals, seven assists). The 20-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 22 helpers, 64 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 26 appearances. That's a pace that would see him end up over the 100-point threshold if he's able to maintain his production and health. He could regress a bit, as he's shooting 21.9 percent, but his importance to the Ducks is obvious.