Dostal stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of John Gibson (illness) in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Dostal played the third period after Gibson exited due to dehydration. Dostal was able to protect a 2-1 lead, and the Ducks' offense ran away with the contest. Dostal had allowed 25 goals over his previous five outings, losing all of them. He's at 5-6-0 with a 3.93 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 12 games (10 starts) this season. Considering the Ducks play again Monday in Detroit, Dostal shouldn't have to wait long for his next outing.