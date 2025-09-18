McTavish remains mired in a contract dispute with the Ducks and wasn't on the ice Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McTavish is reportedly working out with OHL Ottawa while he awaits a new contract. A restricted free agent, the 22-year-old center has reached the 40-point threshold in each of his first three full NHL campaigns, including last year when he set personal bests in goals (22) and assists (30). At this point, it seems unlikely McTavish will be signed in time to play in either of the Ducks' first two preseason contests versus the Kings and Mammoth on Sunday and Monday, respectively.