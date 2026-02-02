McTavish (upper body) is suiting up for Sunday's home contest against the Golden Knights, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

The Ducks will get some firepower back in the lineup for this Pacific Division matchup, as both McTavish and Troy Terry are returning from upper-body injuries. McTavish is set to center the third line between Jeffrey Viel and Cutter Gauthier on Sunday. The 23-year-old McTavish will occupy a spot with one of the power-play units as well.