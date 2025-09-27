McTavish signed a six-year, $42 million contract with Anaheim on Saturday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

McTavish missed the beginning of training camp due to a contract dispute, but he should be back on the ice with his teammates soon. He accounted for 22 goals, 52 points, 180 shots on net and 70 hits across 76 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. McTavish will likely occupy a middle-six role this campaign while seeing plenty of power-play time.