McTavish (upper body) traveled back to Anaheim but could still rejoin the team on the road after head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters Friday, "He's doing better, so I don't know if he's gonna return on this trip, but we're hopeful that he can make it back," Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

With a back-to-back part of the trip as well, it seems likely that McTavish will miss at least the next three games despite QUenneville leaving the door open. Considering his recovery timeline, the center could be a strong candidate for injured reserve if the Ducks need the roster spot.