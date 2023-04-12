McTavish (upper body) will miss Anaheim's season finale against the Kings on Thursday, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.
McTavish is only expected to need "a week or two" to recover, according to Ducks coach Dallas Eakins, so it sounds like the injury isn't actually too significant. He should be fine long before training camp begins in September. McTavish will finish the 2022-23 campaign with 17 goals and 43 points in 80 outings this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Registers helper in loss•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Nabs assist Friday•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Puts away pair of goals•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Contributes assist in overtime loss•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Scores go-ahead goal•