McTavish (upper body) will miss Anaheim's season finale against the Kings on Thursday, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

McTavish is only expected to need "a week or two" to recover, according to Ducks coach Dallas Eakins, so it sounds like the injury isn't actually too significant. He should be fine long before training camp begins in September. McTavish will finish the 2022-23 campaign with 17 goals and 43 points in 80 outings this season.