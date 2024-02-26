Jones produced an assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Jones has two helpers over eight games in February after missing nearly all of January with an upper-body injury. He's played mainly on the fourth line, which drastically limits his chances to contribute on offense. The 26-year-old winger has 10 points, 56 shots on net, 106 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 42 appearances. Jones may be at risk of losing playing time to Brett Leason, who returned to the lineup with two points after sitting out six games as a healthy scratch, though Ross Johnston's spot may be in more danger.