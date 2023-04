Jones scored a goal on three shots and added 12 PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Jones has two goals and an assist over the last four contests of 2022-23. The 25-year-old started slow this season, but he was able to show some potential near the end of the campaign. Overall, he had nine goals, 10 assists, 107 shots on net, 110 hits, 77 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 69 games.