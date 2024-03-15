Jones (illness) will miss Friday's contest against Winnipeg, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

It will be Jones' third consecutive absence due to the illness. He has five goals and 14 points in 48 outings in 2023-24. The Ducks are also missing forwards Mason McTavish (lower body), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (concussion) and Trevor Zegras (ankle), so Anaheim will dress seven defensemen Friday, including William Lagesson, who was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota.