Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Skating with team

Eaves (shoulder) is practicing with the team Tuesday and could return soon, NHL.com reports.

Eaves missed virtually the entire 2017-18 season as he battled Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder. He's healthy now and recovering from April's shoulder surgery. The Ducks play Arizona on Wednesday, but it's more likely he waits until at least Saturday when the team travels to Dallas to make his debut. Eaves will slot into the second line when he's ready.