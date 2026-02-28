Poehling scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Poehling has been trusted with a larger role and has responded with three goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old forward was listed on the third line Friday but still saw 19:10 of ice time in an 11-forward lineup. He's up to six goals, 23 points, 56 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 51 appearances. His offense doesn't stand out in standard formats, but he can help in deeper fantasy leagues.