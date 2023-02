Strome produced an assist and 12 PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Strome helped out on the first of Cam Fowler's two goals in the second period. In the third, Strome and Kale Clague got into a dust-up following the Buffalo defenseman's cross-check on the Anaheim forward. The assist ended Strome's seven-game point drought. He's at 10 goals, 16 helpers, 89 shots on net, 54 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 55 contests.